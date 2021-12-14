Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,008 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 2,016.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCT. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,912,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,590,000 after buying an additional 895,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,531,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,650,000 after buying an additional 609,663 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,048.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after buying an additional 517,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,868,000 after buying an additional 415,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.54 and a beta of -1.12. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

