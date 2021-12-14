Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price Michael F acquired a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PG&E by 334.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

PCG stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

