Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $38,000 in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $15,784,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $4,227,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

