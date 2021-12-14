Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ecoark in the third quarter worth $110,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Randy May purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $128,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William B. Hoagland acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

ZEST stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

