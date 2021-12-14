Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

VOD stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

