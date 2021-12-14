Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) vs. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Critical Comparison

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Global WholeHealth Partners alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global WholeHealth Partners and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.07%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 269.94 -$9.03 million N/A N/A Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.32 -$211.90 million ($0.50) -36.86

Global WholeHealth Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners -22,474.87% -6,799.15% -1,991.23% Ortho Clinical Diagnostics -4.18% 40.10% 4.60%

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.