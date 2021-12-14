Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 495.5% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.30% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

