Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of GL stock opened at $91.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.46. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globe Life (GL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.