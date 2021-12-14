good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Set at C$1.25 by National Bankshares

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) received a C$1.25 price target from research analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GDNP. Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on shares of good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Pi Financial set a C$2.15 price objective on shares of good natured Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of CVE GDNP traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.81. 177,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$176.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. good natured Products has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$1.98.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

