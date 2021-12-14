Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.45

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04.

Great Eagle Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

