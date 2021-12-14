Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 349 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 32.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 332.5% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.97.

AVGO stock traded down $10.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $611.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,208. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.00 and a 1 year high of $644.75. The stock has a market cap of $251.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $542.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

