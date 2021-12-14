Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 4,075 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after buying an additional 565,326 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,591,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,105,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 25.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,366,000 after buying an additional 401,246 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.33. 26,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.34. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

