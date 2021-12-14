Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 32.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 53.2% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.71. The stock had a trading volume of 77,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,379. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average is $136.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

