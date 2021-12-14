Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,386. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $213.50 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.90.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

