Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 439 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Joint by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,661. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.82 million, a PE ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 1.23. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $111.06.
Several brokerages have recently commented on JYNT. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.
Joint Profile
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
