Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 439 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Joint by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,661. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.82 million, a PE ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 1.23. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JYNT. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

