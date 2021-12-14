Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 663 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $36,959,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after acquiring an additional 335,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Catalent by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after purchasing an additional 232,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Catalent by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 4,906 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $650,928.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock worth $409,988,178 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.79. 5,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,540. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.79 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

