Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,747 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 8.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Dropbox by 2.2% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 5.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $302,289.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,888 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DBX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. 45,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,438,379. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

