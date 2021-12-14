Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Greif in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greif’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEF. Bank of America cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of GEF opened at $59.60 on Monday. Greif has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average is $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Greif by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

