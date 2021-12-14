Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Acquires Shares of 12,675 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.45%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

