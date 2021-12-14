Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Decreases Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

