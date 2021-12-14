Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Lowers Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

TRP opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.6986 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

