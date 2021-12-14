Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Purchases 20,507 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 142.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for 2.3% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 452.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after buying an additional 1,904,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in ONEOK by 17.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,656 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

NYSE:OKE opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

