Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 248 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.1% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 14,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,461,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $917.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $915.93 and its 200-day moving average is $898.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

