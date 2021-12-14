Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 710 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in STERIS were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $230.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $237.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 0.62.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

