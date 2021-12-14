GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Gap Down to $14.10

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $13.50. GrowGeneration shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 17,442 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRWG shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $823.17 million, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 2.74.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,457,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 106,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

