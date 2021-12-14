Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $5.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

