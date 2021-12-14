Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) CFO Sells $50,400.00 in Stock

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) CFO Min Li sold 10,000 shares of Gulf Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GURE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. 3,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,017. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.99.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gulf Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gulf Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gulf Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

