Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $46,000 Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 162.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 75,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 37,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $954.61 million, a PE ratio of 103.00, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,295. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

