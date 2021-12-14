Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $813,278.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,653 shares of company stock worth $6,858,234 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.