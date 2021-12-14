Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,183.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 74.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 98,309.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,825 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period.

COLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

