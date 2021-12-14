Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,947 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 437.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 437,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 395,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 333,260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,342,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David William Sides purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -272.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

