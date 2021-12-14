Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOG. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 54,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $52.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.