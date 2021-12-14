HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of HDFC Bank worth $106,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.71. 5,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,731. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

