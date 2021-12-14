Head-To-Head Comparison: Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) versus Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU)

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) and Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Adecco Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Adecco Group and Rooshine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecco Group $22.34 billion 0.35 -$111.94 million ($0.18) -132.83 Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rooshine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adecco Group.

Profitability

This table compares Adecco Group and Rooshine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecco Group -0.25% 11.01% 3.57% Rooshine N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Adecco Group and Rooshine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecco Group 1 4 6 0 2.45 Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adecco Group presently has a consensus target price of $34.12, indicating a potential upside of 42.70%. Given Adecco Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Adecco Group is more favorable than Rooshine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Adecco Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adecco Group beats Rooshine on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Rooshine Company Profile

Rooshine, Inc. engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

