Head to Head Comparison: Data Storage (DTST) and Its Rivals

Data Storage (OTCMKTS: DTST) is one of 130 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Data Storage to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Data Storage and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $9.32 million $200,000.00 90.77 Data Storage Competitors $993.34 million $1.40 million 16.75

Data Storage’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage. Data Storage is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Data Storage has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 2.20% 2.89% 1.72% Data Storage Competitors -39.03% -1,612.21% -10.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Data Storage and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Data Storage Competitors 666 3174 4909 92 2.50

Data Storage presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.39%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 40.09%. Given Data Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Data Storage is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Data Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 87.0% of Data Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Data Storage beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services; data center and security; voice and data solutions; and email archival solution. The company was founded by Charles M. Piluso in June 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

