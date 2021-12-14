Head-To-Head Comparison: FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) vs. Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FormFactor and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $693.62 million 4.67 $78.52 million $0.98 42.26 Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.70 -$142.63 million ($4.64) -3.76

FormFactor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FormFactor has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FormFactor and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 1 5 0 2.83 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20

FormFactor currently has a consensus target price of $50.57, indicating a potential upside of 22.12%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.01%. Given FormFactor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FormFactor and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 10.15% 13.48% 10.49% Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.01% -40.42% -17.56%

Summary

FormFactor beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test. FormFactor was founded by Igor Khandros on April 15, 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

