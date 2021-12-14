Head to Head Comparison: SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) vs. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Enphase Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $140.44 million 4.41 -$20.62 million N/A N/A Enphase Energy $774.42 million 37.20 $133.99 million $1.15 185.67

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -21.91% -93.99% -14.81% Enphase Energy 13.44% 37.82% 11.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SkyWater Technology and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Enphase Energy 0 9 20 0 2.69

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Enphase Energy has a consensus price target of $247.28, suggesting a potential upside of 15.81%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats SkyWater Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.