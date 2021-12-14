Head to Head Survey: CBL & Associates Properties (CBLAQ) versus Its Competitors

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS: CBLAQ) is one of 318 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CBL & Associates Properties to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CBL & Associates Properties
|$575.86 million
|-$335.53 million
|-0.15
|CBL & Associates Properties Competitors
|$729.35 million
|$23.74 million
|23.45
Institutional and Insider Ownership
6.5% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CBL & Associates Properties
|-30.84%
|-32.06%
|-3.71%
|CBL & Associates Properties Competitors
|16.84%
|2.31%
|1.92%
Risk & Volatility
CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBL & Associates Properties’ peers have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CBL & Associates Properties and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CBL & Associates Properties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|CBL & Associates Properties Competitors
|3559
|14492
|14314
|350
|2.35
As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 3.61%. Given CBL & Associates Properties’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CBL & Associates Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
CBL & Associates Properties peers beat CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.
Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.