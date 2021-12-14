Head to Head Survey: Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) & Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) and Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alstom has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Regal Rexnord and Alstom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Rexnord 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alstom 1 2 10 0 2.69

Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus target price of $200.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.40%. Given Regal Rexnord’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Alstom.

Profitability

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Alstom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Rexnord 7.86% 12.96% 7.45% Alstom N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Regal Rexnord pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alstom pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regal Rexnord pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Alstom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Alstom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Rexnord $2.91 billion 3.87 $189.30 million $6.47 25.67 Alstom $10.59 billion 1.19 $288.50 million N/A N/A

Alstom has higher revenue and earnings than Regal Rexnord.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Alstom on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications. The Industrial Systems segment produces integral motors, generators, alternators and switchgear for industrial applications. The Climate Solutions segment offers small motors, controls, and air moving solutions serving markets including residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters and commercial refrigeration. The Power Transmission Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and services belt and chain drives, helical and worm gearing, mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, modular plastic belts, conveying chains and components, hydraulic pump drives, large open gearing, and specialty mechanical products serving markets including beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, aerospace, and general industrial. The compan

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Saint-Ouen, France.

