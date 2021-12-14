HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives $30.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.95 million, a PE ratio of 108.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in HealthStream by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 5.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in HealthStream by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HealthStream by 62.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

