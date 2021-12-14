Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.3% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.0% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

LAMR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.52. 1,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $123.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

