Hedeker Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,644,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after buying an additional 87,778 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,946,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 49,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $133.73. The company had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,628. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.