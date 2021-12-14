Hedeker Wealth LLC Invests $826,000 in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $56.17. 26,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.89. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

