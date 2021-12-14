Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 327 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Generac accounts for 1.9% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. UBS Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus raised their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.90.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.50 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

