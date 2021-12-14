Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 7,384 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $5,374,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $140.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,503. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

