HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 727,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $95,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth $100,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 33.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth $206,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth $251,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI stock opened at $142.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.97. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $151.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.