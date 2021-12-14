Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $536.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce $536.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $519.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $553.20 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $637.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

HELE stock opened at $241.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $201.02 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.