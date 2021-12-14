HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €114.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €114.00 ($128.09) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($57.87) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €93.62 ($105.19).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

ETR HFG opened at €72.66 ($81.64) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a one year low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a one year high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €82.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.