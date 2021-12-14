HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target Lowered to €78.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €85.00 ($95.51) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.30. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

