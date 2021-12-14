HempCoin (THC) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $1,200.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,965.07 or 0.99749436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00032609 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.04 or 0.00796557 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,426,639 coins and its circulating supply is 264,291,488 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

